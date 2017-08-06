Arizons MVD published Armed Traffic stop recommended procedure

The gist of which is this: Arizona Driver License Manual and Customer Service Guide 57▪

Inform the officer of any weapons on your person or in the vehicle.In addition to the guidelines above, drivers with firearms in the vehicle should keep your hands on the steering wheel in a visible location and when the officer approaches let them know that you have a firearm in the vehicle and where the firearm is located. If requested, the officer may take possession of the weapon, for safety reasons, until the contact is complete. Drivers should not:▪Reach around inside the vehicle. If you need to reach for an item, contact the officer verbally to indicate the item you need to locate and only do so after the officer has given verbal confirmation. ▪Get out of the vehicle unexpectedly or approach the officer. If you need to exit your vehicle, contact the officer verbally to ask to exit the vehicle, only exit after the officer has given verbal confirmation to do so.

