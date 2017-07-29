Different Nigerian scam

I like to go through my spam folders. Sometimes one can find some entertaining things there. Well, I came across what was obviously a Nigerian scam......with a twist for a change. This time the scammer acknowledges that yes, there ARE Nagerian scammers and this clown "wants to give your money back!

" Internet Crimes Complaint Center Counter-terrorism Division and Cyber Crime Division 16 Court Road Central Ave, Nairobi Kenya,

Dear Sir/Madam, Please note if you get this email in your spam/bulk further it’s because of your internet secure server (ISS). I am Kandyba Aksana Director in charge of the compensation funds to scam victims from the Internet Crimes Complaint Center (IC3) Belarus. It may interest you to know that reports have reached our office by so many correspondence uneasy ways that is why IC3 was appointed.

After proper and several investigations and research at Western Union and Money Gram Office, we found your name in Western Union database through Western Union to Nigeria, South Africa, United Kingdom, Malaysia, United States, Benin republic and other countries. Right now we are working hand in hand with them to track Every fraudsters down, do not respond to their e-mails, letters and phone calls any more as they are scammers and you should be very careful to avoid being a victim to fraudsters any longer because they have nothing to offer you but to rip-off what you have worked earnestly hard to earn. Receive the payment, of this new Governmental policy against cyber-crime to ensure that every outstanding beneficiary is totally disinfected.

Record still show a lot of foreign beneficiaries did not receive their payment due to their inability to settle some outstanding up-front obligation needed by the Monetary Body. However, in other to compensate the scam victims, the FIU Body (Financial Intelligence Unit) in conjunction with the Kenyan Government and IC3 from Counter-terrorism Division Nairobi will pay you only $850,000 Dollars USD Get back to me ASAP for further directives on how to receive your $850,000 Dollars; Best Regards, Kandyba Aksana, Director in Charge, Internet Crimes Complaint Center(IC3)