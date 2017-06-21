Tucker Carlson: 'Democrats Still Have Literally No Idea Why They Keep Losing Elections' - Breitbart

"

[D]emocrats still have literally no idea why they keep losing elections. If they did they would have run a real candidate with a real job who understands the constituents he is attempting to represent.

Instead, Democrats put up a 30-year-old semi-employed documentary filmmaker who can’t even vote for himself because he doesn’t live in the district. He’s got a ton of trendy rich people positions on just about every topic – the abortion people love him. He is gravely concerned about climate and childhood obesity and the availability of organic kale. He thinks illegal aliens are noble. He went to the London School of Economics. He is super fit and way smarter than you want."