CNN identified name of author of Trump wrestling beat down GIF & then ...

The "apology" was written by a CNN lawyer. The clue is the last line of "their" statement:

"CNN is not publishing "HanA**holeSolo's" name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.

CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.".

Extortion at it's finest.